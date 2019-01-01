Tyson Jay Ritter (born April 24, 1984) is an American musician, actor, and model. He is best known as the lead vocalist, bassist, pianist, and songwriter of the multi-platinum selling American alternative rock band The All-American Rejects. As an actor, Ritter appeared as Dane on Amazon Video's Betas, recurred as rock musician Oliver Rome on NBC's Parenthood, and has had supporting roles in films, including The House Bunny (2008) and Miss You Already (2015). As of 2018, Ritter plays recurring characters on two television series on AMC, Preacher and Lodge 49.