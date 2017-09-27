Andreas MoeSwedish Sing/Songwriter. Born 2 October 1988
Andreas Moe
1988-10-02
Andreas Moe (born 2 October 1988) is a Swedish singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist.
Ocean (Take The Dive)
Something Right
Bus Stop
Borderline
This Year (As We Go)
