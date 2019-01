"Bombay" Jayashri Ramnath is an Academy Award nominated, Indian Carnatic music vocalist and music composer. She is a disciple of violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman. She has performed at various festivals and venues all across India and in over twenty different countries

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia