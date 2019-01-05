Bombay Jayashri
Bombay Jayashri Biography (Wikipedia)
"Bombay" Jayashri Ramnath is an Academy Award nominated, Indian Carnatic music vocalist and music composer. She is a disciple of violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman. She has performed at various festivals and venues all across India and in over twenty different countries
Bombay Jayashri Tracks
Sort by
Nari Nari
Hisham Abbas
Nari Nari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nari Nari
Last played on
Thillana
Bombay Jayashri
Thillana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thillana
Last played on
En Anpe
Bombay Jayashri
En Anpe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Anpe
Last played on
Shivam Shivam
K. J. Yesudas
Shivam Shivam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br718.jpglink
Shivam Shivam
Last played on
Thatra Gandhavathi Pruthvi
Bombay Jayashri
Thatra Gandhavathi Pruthvi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thatra Gandhavathi Pruthvi
Last played on
Zara Zara
Bombay Jayashri
Zara Zara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zara Zara
Last played on
Semparuthi Van Thimiri
Bombay Jayashri
Semparuthi Van Thimiri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Semparuthi Van Thimiri
Last played on
Narumugaiye
Bombay Jayashri
Narumugaiye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Narumugaiye
Last played on
Thavazhnthidum Thangapoove
Bombay Jayashri
Thavazhnthidum Thangapoove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thavazhnthidum Thangapoove
Last played on
