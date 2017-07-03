Mitch MurrayBorn 30 January 1940
Mitch Murray
1940-01-30
Mitch Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitch Murray (born Lionel Michael Stitcher, 30 January 1940, Hove, Sussex, England), is an English songwriter, record producer and author. He has won two Ivor Novello Awards, including the Jimmy Kennedy Award. Murray has written, or co-written, songs that have produced five UK and three US chart-topping records. He has also been awarded the Gold Badge of Merit by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.
Mitch Murray Tracks
Down Came The Rain
Mitch Murray
Down Came The Rain
Down Came The Rain
The Mitch Murray Clan
Skyliner
The Mitch Murray Clan
The Mitch Murray Clan
Performer
