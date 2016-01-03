Philippe LerouxBorn 24 September 1959
Philippe Leroux (born 24 September 1959 in Boulogne-Billancourt) is a French composer living in Montréal, Québec, who has been identified as "one of the most important composers in contemporary music."
5 Poemes de Jean Grosjean: Oraison
