Edythe WrightBorn 16 August 1914. Died 27 October 1965
1914-08-16
Edythe Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Edythe Wright (August 16, 1916 – October 27, 1965) was an American singer who performed from 1935 to 1939 with the band led by Tommy Dorsey.
Are You Having Any Fun? (feat. Edythe Wright)
Tommy Dorsey
My cabin of Dreams
Edythe Wright
The music goes round and round
Edythe Wright
The Birth of the Blues
Edythe Wright
