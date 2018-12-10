Philip LangridgeBorn 16 December 1939. Died 5 March 2010
Philip Langridge
1939-12-16
Philip Langridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Gordon Langridge CBE (16 December 1939 – 5 March 2010) was an English tenor, considered to be among the foremost exponents of English opera and oratorio.
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Alban Berg
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Betelgeuse - No.12 from Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op.48
Gustav Holst
Betelgeuse - No.12 from Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op.48
Betelgeuse - No.12 from Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op.48
Sancta Civitas
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sancta Civitas
Sancta Civitas
Peter Grimes, Act 1 (The Truth, The Pity...)
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes, Act 1 (The Truth, The Pity...)
Peter Grimes, Act 1 (The Truth, The Pity...)
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
In splendour bright / The Heavens are (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
In splendour bright / The Heavens are (The Creation)
In splendour bright / The Heavens are (The Creation)
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Benjamin Britten
The Lincolnshire Poacher
The Lincolnshire Poacher
O can ye sew cushions?
Traditional Scottish, Robert Burns, Benjamin Britten, Philip Langridge, Royal Northern Sinfonia & Steuart Bedford
O can ye sew cushions?
O can ye sew cushions?
The Holy sonnets of John Donne, Op.35 (Since she whom I loved)
Benjamin Britten
The Holy sonnets of John Donne, Op.35 (Since she whom I loved)
The Holy sonnets of John Donne, Op.35 (Since she whom I loved)
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Benjamin Britten
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
On Wenlock Edge
Ralph Vaughan Williams
On Wenlock Edge
On Wenlock Edge
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Benjamin Britten
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Midnight on the Great Western (Winter Words)
Canticle I - My beloved is mine Op.40
Benjamin Britten
Canticle I - My beloved is mine Op.40
Canticle I - My beloved is mine Op.40
Underneath the abject willow
Benjamin Britten
Underneath the abject willow
Underneath the abject willow
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Alban Berg
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Peter Grimes (Act 3: Grimes!)
Benjamin Britten
Peter Grimes (Act 3: Grimes!)
Peter Grimes (Act 3: Grimes!)
Merciless Beauty
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Merciless Beauty
Merciless Beauty
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Gustav Holst
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
At the Boar's Head, Op. 42
Serenade Op.31 for tenor, horn and strings
Benjamin Britten
Serenade Op.31 for tenor, horn and strings
Serenade Op.31 for tenor, horn and strings
7 Songs, Op 14 - No 2b, Lay your sleeping head my love
Lennox Berkeley, Steuart Bedford & Philip Langridge
7 Songs, Op 14 - No 2b, Lay your sleeping head my love
7 Songs, Op 14 - No 2b, Lay your sleeping head my love
I wonder as I wander
Benjamin Britten
I wonder as I wander
I wonder as I wander
Death in Venice (conclusion)
Benjamin Britten
Death in Venice (conclusion)
Death in Venice (conclusion)
Among the leaves the small birds sing
Lennox Berkeley, Steuart Bedford & Philip Langridge
Among the leaves the small birds sing
Among the leaves the small birds sing
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Gente, gente, all'armi, all'armi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Straight, opening her fertile womb - from The Creation
Joseph Haydn
Straight, opening her fertile womb - from The Creation
Straight, opening her fertile womb - from The Creation
Savitri - chamber opera in 1 act Op.25
Gustav Holst
Savitri - chamber opera in 1 act Op.25
Savitri - chamber opera in 1 act Op.25
Two songs from 'Cypresses'
Antonín Dvořák
Two songs from 'Cypresses'
Two songs from 'Cypresses'
Winter Words: At the Railway Station, Upway and Before Life and After
Benjamin Britten
Winter Words: At the Railway Station, Upway and Before Life and After
Winter Words: At the Railway Station, Upway and Before Life and After
They are at rest, from Quo Vadis
Philip Langridge
They are at rest, from Quo Vadis
They are at rest, from Quo Vadis
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
In the beginning; Now vanish before the holy beams (The Creation)
Blow out, you bugles
Frank Bridge
Blow out, you bugles
Blow out, you bugles
Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op 48
Philip Langridge
Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op 48
Twelve Humbert Wolfe Settings, Op 48
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
Most beautiful appear (from The Creation)
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
Quo vadis - They are at rest
Sir George Dyson
Quo vadis - They are at rest
Quo vadis - They are at rest
Les Boreades or Abaris
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Boreades or Abaris
Les Boreades or Abaris
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
'Le Nozze di Figaro (conclusion)
Im einschlafen
Rudi Stephan
Im einschlafen
Im einschlafen
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5j2mb
Cadogan Hall
2007-08-13T17:04:38
13
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 05
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-28T17:04:38
28
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecjgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-28T17:04:38
28
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-14T17:04:38
14
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez5rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-19T17:04:38
19
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
