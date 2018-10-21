Leigh NashVocalist of Sixpence None the Richer. Born 27 June 1976
Leigh Nash
1976-06-27
Leigh Nash Biography (Wikipedia)
Leigh Anne Bingham Nash (born June 27, 1976) is an American singer and songwriter who is the lead vocalist for the pop band Sixpence None the Richer and is also a member of Fauxliage and Movement Nashville. Her debut solo album, Blue on Blue, was released on August 15, 2006 by the One Son/Nettwerk record labels.
Leigh Nash Tracks
Blessed Redeemer
Leigh Nash
Blessed Redeemer
Blessed Redeemer
Last played on
Saviour Like A Shepherd Lead Us
Leigh Nash
Saviour Like A Shepherd Lead Us
Saviour Like A Shepherd Lead Us
Last played on
Be Still My Soul
Leigh Nash
Be Still My Soul
Be Still My Soul
Last played on
Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us (Blessed Jesus)
Leigh Nash
Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us (Blessed Jesus)
Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing
Leigh Nash
Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing
Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing
Last played on
Song of Moses
Leigh Nash
Song of Moses
Song of Moses
Last played on
Give Myself To You
Leigh Nash
Give Myself To You
Give Myself To You
Last played on
Angel Tonight
Leigh Nash
Angel Tonight
Angel Tonight
Last played on
Hard Candy Christmas
Leigh Nash
Hard Candy Christmas
Hard Candy Christmas
Last played on
