Kava Kava is a British rock band/live dance act from Huddersfield, England featuring the vocals, production and songwriting of Pat Fulgoni. The current line-up features Pat Fulgoni on vocals, electronica, strings and beats. Mitch Cockman on bass guitar, Alex Krzesinski on guitar, Ben Wallbanks on drums, Ian Bailey and Rob Crisp on saxophones

They started as a four-piece live psychedelic funk outfit with heavy George Clinton influences with Pat Fulgoni on vocals, keyboards and brass, Jason Riley on bass, Mathew Bond on guitar, Chris Sykes on drums. In the UK Kava Kava cut their teeth through the underground festival/party scene signing to Delerium Records touring Europe and the UK with amongst others label mates Porcupine Tree, the NME describing the band as "gorgeous new psychedelic funk" for their debut 'You Can Live Here'

The band expanded into a six piece and released 2004's 'Maui' album on independent label Chocolate Fireguard Records. The music on 'Maui' is more dance, electronic, funk and disco influenced. They have notched up tours of the United States, China and all over Europe including Glastonbury Festival, Sziget Festival, SXSW Festival, Marktrock Festival, Trutnov Festival, Midi Modern Music Festival, Beijing and their music has been featured in a number of films and TV shows including Dirt (TV series), Boys & Girls Guide To Getting Down, John From Cincinnati, Hollywood Sex Wars, LA Riding Club and Golden Globe award–winning TV series Weeds and played by tastemaker DJs such as Sat Bisla and Nic Harcourt from KCRW. Pat Fulgoni continues to write music and tour as Kava Kava whilst collaborating with numerous other artists including many dance music artists signed to Hospital Records