Ronnie James DioBorn 10 July 1942. Died 16 May 2010
Ronnie James Dio
1942-07-10
Ronnie James Dio Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald James Padavona (July 10, 1942 – May 16, 2010), known professionally as Ronnie James Dio or simply Dio, was an American heavy metal singer, songwriter, and musician. He fronted and/or founded numerous groups including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell. He is credited with popularizing the "metal horns" hand gesture in metal culture and was known for his medieval-themed lyrics. Dio possessed a powerful, versatile vocal range, and was capable of singing both hard rock and lighter ballads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
