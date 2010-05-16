Ronald James Padavona (July 10, 1942 – May 16, 2010), known professionally as Ronnie James Dio or simply Dio, was an American heavy metal singer, songwriter, and musician. He fronted and/or founded numerous groups including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell. He is credited with popularizing the "metal horns" hand gesture in metal culture and was known for his medieval-themed lyrics. Dio possessed a powerful, versatile vocal range, and was capable of singing both hard rock and lighter ballads.