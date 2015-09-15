The ValvesUK punk band
The Valves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Valves were one of the early punk groups from Edinburgh, Scotland. The band, chronicled in Henrik Poulsen's book 77: The Year of Punk and New Wave, featured Dave Robertson as Dee Robot on vocals, G. Dair / Teddy Dair aka Gordon Dair on drums, Gordon Scott or Pada on bass guitar and Ronnie Mackinnon on guitar.
The Valves released three singles and then broke up in 1979.They reformed for a one-off gig in Edinburgh 21 December 2014. In 2015 Ronnie, Pada and Gordon joined up with Joe Donkin of The Cheetahs and are currently going out as The Valves doing Valves, Cheetahs and new material. Dave/Dee now lives in Belgium
