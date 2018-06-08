Antonia D. Reed (born April 22, 1966) is a Philadelphia-born hip hop artist. She released her debut album Kollage in 1996. Kollage was followed in 2001 by BB Queen, an EP release. She then released Good Rap Music and then in 2014 Here.

In November 2016 she appeared as a guest client on Project Runway where her son, Mah-Jing Wong, was a contestant.