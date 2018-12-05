Wolfgang GartnerBorn 17 March 1982
Wolfgang Gartner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br51c.jpg
1982-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc3f7bc9-8ced-48e3-8d6d-66384e9e01dc
Wolfgang Gartner Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Thomas Youngman (born March 17, 1982), better known by his stage name Wolfgang Gartner, is an American DJ and music producer. Much of his music prior to 2010 was released through his own record label, Kindergarten, but he signed with Ultra Records in 2010 and Ministry of Sound in the UK in 2011.
Wolfgang Gartner Tracks
Animal Rights
deadmau5
Animal Rights
Animal Rights
The Upside Down
Wolfgang Gartner
The Upside Down
The Upside Down
Ching Ching
Wolfgang Gartner
Ching Ching
Ching Ching
Dubstep Beethoven
Wolfgang Gartner
Dubstep Beethoven
Dubstep Beethoven
Forever (feat. will.i.am)
Wolfgang Gartner
Forever (feat. will.i.am)
Forever (feat. will.i.am)
Unholy (Milo & Otis Remix) (feat. Bobby Saint)
Wolfgang Gartner
Unholy (Milo & Otis Remix) (feat. Bobby Saint)
Unholy (Milo & Otis Remix) (feat. Bobby Saint)
Illmerica (Loadstar Remix)
Wolfgang Gartner
Illmerica (Loadstar Remix)
Illmerica (Loadstar Remix)
Illmerica
Wolfgang Gartner
Illmerica
Illmerica
Piranha
Wolfgang Gartner
Piranha
Piranha
Anaconda
Wolfgang Gartner
Anaconda
Anaconda
Space Junk
Wolfgang Gartner
Space Junk
Space Junk
Nuke
Wolfgang Gartner
Nuke
Nuke
Fire Power
Wolfgang Gartner
Fire Power
Fire Power
Undertaker
Wolfgang Gartner
Undertaker
Undertaker
Weekend In America (Loadstar Remix)
Wolfgang Gartner
Weekend In America (Loadstar Remix)
Weekend In America (Loadstar Remix)
Nuke (Argy's Quick Edit)
Wolfgang Gartner
Nuke (Argy's Quick Edit)
Nuke (Argy's Quick Edit)
818
Wolfgang Gartner
818
818
Love & War
Wolfgang Gartner
Love & War
Love & War
There And Back
Wolfgang Gartner
There And Back
There And Back
Girl On Girl
Wolfgang Gartner
Girl On Girl
Girl On Girl
Girl On Boy
Wolfgang Gartner
Girl On Boy
Girl On Boy
Flexx
Wolfgang Gartner
Flexx
Flexx
Redline
Wolfgang Gartner
Redline
Redline
Yin For The Kill (Dave Spoon Bootleg) (feat. Francis Preve)
Wolfgang Gartner
Yin For The Kill (Dave Spoon Bootleg) (feat. Francis Preve)
Yin For The Kill (Dave Spoon Bootleg) (feat. Francis Preve)
