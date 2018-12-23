Guy LombardoBorn 9 June 1902. Died 5 November 1977
Guy Lombardo
1902-06-09
Guy Lombardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaetano Alberto "Guy" Lombardo (June 19, 1902 – November 5, 1977) was a Canadian-American bandleader and violinist of Italian descent.
Lombardo formed the Royal Canadians in 1924 with his brothers Carmen, Lebert, and Victor, and other musicians from his hometown. They billed themselves as creating "the sweetest music this side of Heaven". The Lombardos are believed to have sold between 100 and 300 million records during their lifetimes, many featuring the band's lead singer, Kenny Gardner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Lombardo Tracks
Christmas Chopsticks
Christmas Chopsticks
You're driving me crazy
September In The Rain/Night & Day (Medley)
Charmaine!
Red Roses For A Blue Lady
It Looks Like Rain In Cherry Blossom Lane
Five Foot Two Eyes Of Blue
I Havent Told Her
Get Out Those Old Records
Harbour Lights
ENJOY YOURSELF
Auld Lang Syne
Frosty The Snowman
If I Were Santa Claus
Goodnight Sweetheart
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Enjoy Yourself (It's Later Than You Think)
Young And Healthy
And The Band Played On
When the Swallows Come Back
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
Fascination
I'm Confessing'
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
Tea for two
Rainbow valley
Red Sails In The Sunset
Waiting For The Robert E. Lee
