Paloma Ford (born August 1, 1986) is an American Pop, R&B vocalist and occasional rapper. She gained traction as a background singer for Macy Gray on her 2007 album Big. She has also gained popularity through her YouTube for original songs like "Dollars," "Ménage à Trois," and "Hit of You.". Paloma Ford states Michael and Janet Jackson, Prince, Nirvana, Incubus, Beyoncé as influences.

