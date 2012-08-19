Shawn Chrystopher Garrett II (born July 22, 1986) better known by his stage name Shawn Chrystopher, is an American rapper and music producer. He first gained major attention with the release of his debut mixtape "I.W.G.: I Wear Glasses" in 2008, which was sponsored by urban-clothing powerhouse LRG. Chrystopher also worked with artist Timbaland, Yelawolf, MANN, XV, Mike Posner, Big Sean, N.O.R.E., Owl City, Dom Kennedy and many other artists spanning a handful of different genres.

Shawn released three albums in 2014; the first one, Summerlove, was released for free on LiveMixtapes on August 12, 2014. For the new music, Shawn worked with GRAMMY Award winning producer Timbaland, who executive produced his debut commercial album "The Lovestory LP" that dropped on July 23, 2013 via Shawn's label Honour ROLE Music, LLC.