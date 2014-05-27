ChurchwoodFormed 2007
Churchwood
2007
Churchwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Churchwood is an avant-blues quintet from Austin, Texas known for its poetry-driven lyrics, high-energy performances, and eccentric approach to making blues-based rock and roll. The lineup consists of Bill Anderson (guitar), Joe Doerr (vocals, harmonica), Adam Kahan (bass), Billysteve Korpi (guitar), and Eric Bohlke (drums).
Churchwood Tracks
Weedeye
Churchwood
Weedeye
Weedeye
