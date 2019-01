Churchwood is an avant-blues quintet from Austin, Texas known for its poetry-driven lyrics, high-energy performances, and eccentric approach to making blues-based rock and roll. The lineup consists of Bill Anderson (guitar), Joe Doerr (vocals, harmonica), Adam Kahan (bass), Billysteve Korpi (guitar), and Eric Bohlke (drums).

