Johnnie Spence Orchestra
Johnnie Spence Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc3433f2-9b55-4156-9618-4d84e001802a
Johnnie Spence Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
The Theme From Dr. Kildare
Johnnie Spence Orchestra
The Theme From Dr. Kildare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Inside Love
Johnnie Spence Orchestra
Step Inside Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Inside Love
Last played on
I Guess It Was You all the Time
Matt Monro
I Guess It Was You all the Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrb8.jpglink
I Guess It Was You all the Time
Last played on
I Have Dreamed
Johnnie Spence Orchestra
I Have Dreamed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have Dreamed
Last played on
Johnnie Spence Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist