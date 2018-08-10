The BluejaysVintage rock ‘n’ roll experience. Formed 2013
The Bluejays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc341d71-6ee4-4eeb-8bf4-216aac99cc0e
The Bluejays Tracks
Sort by
Move It
The Bluejays
Move It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move It
Last played on
Heartbeat
The Bluejays
Heartbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbeat
Last played on
Back to artist