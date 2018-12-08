PleasurePortland US funk/soul group. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1983
Pleasure
1972
Pleasure Biography (Wikipedia)
Pleasure was a band from Portland, Oregon. Blending soul, funk and jazz with a street edge, they became a cult group on the underground black music scene of the late 1970s. They are perhaps best known for their 1979 hit, "Glide" from the album Future Now.
Pleasure Tracks
Glide
Glide
Joyous
Joyous
All The Way
All The Way
Celebrate The Good Things
Let's Dance
Let's Dance
Ghettos of My Mind
Ghettos of My Mind
Hundred To One
Hundred To One
Happiness
Happiness
Get to the Feeling
Get to the Feeling
Theme For The Moonchild
Ghettos Of Your Mind
Bouncy Lady
Bouncy Lady
Dust Yourself Off
Dust Yourself Off
Take A Chance
Sending My Love (Instrumental)
Sending My Love (Instrumental)
Sending My Love
Sending My Love
Joyous (Kon re-edit)
Joyous (Kon re-edit)
Joyous (DJ Harvey Re-Edit)
Joyous (DJ Harvey Re-Edit)
