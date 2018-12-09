Rolfe KentBorn 1963
Rolfe Kent
1963
Rolfe Kent Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolfe R. Kent (born 1963) is a British film score composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rolfe Kent Tracks
Constantine Snaps His Fingers
Rolfe Kent
Constantine Snaps His Fingers
Constantine Snaps His Fingers
Dexter Main Title
Rolfe Kent
Dexter Main Title
Dexter Main Title
Wine Safari
Rolfe Kent
Wine Safari
Wine Safari
Dexter
Rolfe Kent
Dexter
Dexter
ABOUT SCHMIDT (2002): End Credits
Rolfe Kent
ABOUT SCHMIDT (2002): End Credits
ABOUT SCHMIDT (2002): End Credits
Labor Day: Adele's Story
Artist Not Credited & Rolfe Kent
Labor Day: Adele's Story
Labor Day: Adele's Story
Lester's Revenge
Rolfe Kent
Lester's Revenge
Lester's Revenge
The Fury of Schmidt
Rolfe Kent
The Fury of Schmidt
The Fury of Schmidt
Schmidt Revisited His Amla Mater
Rolfe Kent
Schmidt Revisited His Amla Mater
Schmidt Revisited His Amla Mater
Lost In Detroit
Rolfe Kent
Lost In Detroit
Lost In Detroit
Security Ballet
Rolfe Kent
Security Ballet
Security Ballet
Rolfe Kent Links
