Freshlyground
2002
Freshlyground Biography (Wikipedia)
Freshlyground is a South African Afro-fusion band that formed in Cape Town in 2002. The band members have different backgrounds, including South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Freshlyground's musical style blends elements of traditional South African music (such as kwela and African folk music), blues, jazz, and features of indie rock. They are best known for their performance "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" with Colombian singer Shakira, which received worldwide recognition. The music video - featuring the group - also received over 1.70 billion views on YouTube.
Waka Waka (feat. Freshlyground)
Shakira
Waka Waka (feat. Freshlyground)
Waka Waka (feat. Freshlyground)
Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (feat. Freshlyground)
Shakira
Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (feat. Freshlyground)
Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) (feat. Freshlyground)
Sierra Leone (Orchastral + Original Mashup) (feat. Freshlyground)
Mt Eden
Sierra Leone (Orchastral + Original Mashup) (feat. Freshlyground)
Sierra Leone (Orchastral + Original Mashup) (feat. Freshlyground)
John Ball
Freshlyground
John Ball
John Ball
Zithande
Freshlyground
Zithande
Zithande
