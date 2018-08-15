Freshlyground is a South African Afro-fusion band that formed in Cape Town in 2002. The band members have different backgrounds, including South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Freshlyground's musical style blends elements of traditional South African music (such as kwela and African folk music), blues, jazz, and features of indie rock. They are best known for their performance "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" with Colombian singer Shakira, which received worldwide recognition. The music video - featuring the group - also received over 1.70 billion views on YouTube.