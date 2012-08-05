Larry GroceBorn 22 April 1948
Larry Groce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc2cc2c2-d381-46dd-9154-a56ae6c17259
Larry Groce Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Groce (born April 22, 1948) is an American singer-songwriter and radio host. Since 1983, Groce has served as the host and artistic director of Mountain Stage, a two-hour live music radio program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR. He first entered the national spotlight in 1976 when his novelty song "Junk Food Junkie" became a Top Ten hit. After that, Groce's voice became well known by children and parents alike as a result of his Platinum recordings of classic children's songs for Walt Disney Records Children’s Favorites 4-volume series: Volume 1 (1979), Volume 2 (1979), Volume 3 (1986), and Volume 4 (1990).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Groce Tracks
Sort by
Junk Food Junkie
Larry Groce
Junk Food Junkie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junk Food Junkie
Last played on
Larry Groce Links
Back to artist