Aaron Shust
Aaron Shust Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Michael Shust (born October 31, 1975) is an American contemporary Christian music artist on the Centricity Music label. Shust was named the Songwriter of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards of 2007, and his song, "My Savior My God", received the Song of the Year award.
Aaron Shust Tracks
Never Been a Greater Love
God So Loved the World
Wondrous Love
We Are Free
