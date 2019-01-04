The 4 of UsNorthern Irish band. Formed 1988
The 4 of Us
1988
The 4 of Us Biography (Wikipedia)
The 4 Of Us are a rock band from Newry, County Down, Northern Ireland, best known outside Ireland for their output in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Of the four founding members, only brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy have remained continuously part of the group; the occupants of the other positions have varied.
The 4 of Us Performances & Interviews
The 4 of Us Performing She Hits Me
A treat in the studio. Declan and Brendan Murphy perform one of their best known numbers.
The 4 of Us Performing She Hits Me
The 4 of Us Tracks
Sugar Island
The 4 of Us
Sugar Island
Sugar Island
Last played on
Bird's Eye View
The 4 of Us
Bird's Eye View
Bird's Eye View
Last played on
Going South
The 4 of Us
Going South
Going South
Last played on
Mary
The 4 of Us
Mary
Mary
Last played on
Sunlight
The 4 of Us
Sunlight
Sunlight
Last played on
She Hits Me
The 4 of Us
She Hits Me
She Hits Me
Last played on
Hometown on the Border
The 4 of Us
Hometown on the Border
Hometown on the Border
Last played on
Drag My Bad Name Down
The 4 of Us
Drag My Bad Name Down
Drag My Bad Name Down
Last played on
73
The 4 of Us
73
73
Last played on
Into Your Arms
The 4 of Us
Into Your Arms
Into Your Arms
Last played on
Argenta
The 4 of Us
Argenta
Argenta
Last played on
The Little Things
The 4 of Us
The Little Things
The Little Things
Last played on
Hymn To Her
The 4 of Us
Hymn To Her
Hymn To Her
Last played on
'73
The 4 of Us
'73
'73
Last played on
