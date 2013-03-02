Camille and Stuie
Camille and Stuie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc2ab31c-c16c-4b45-bc00-a2864775b978
Camille and Stuie Tracks
Sort by
Beverley Joy
Camille and Stuie
Beverley Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beverley Joy
Last played on
Choices
Camille and Stuie
Choices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choices
Last played on
Things Change
Camille and Stuie
Things Change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things Change
Last played on
Camille and Stuie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist