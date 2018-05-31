Jacob Wilhelm LustigBorn 21 September 1706. Died 17 May 1796
Jacob Wilhelm Lustig
1706-09-21
Movements No.4 Temps de Menuet & No.5 Promptement from Sonata No.5 in A minor
Jacob Wilhelm Lustig
