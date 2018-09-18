Guy de Mey (born 4 August 1955) is a Belgian tenor from Sint-Niklaas. He studied with Stella Dalberg, Erna Spoorenberg, Peter Pears and Éric Tappy.

It all began in 1975 when he won the First Prize at the Belgian National Pro Civitate competition (now Axion Classics). Since then he can look back on an international career with hundreds of concerts and opera performances throughout Europe, the United States, Canada, Israël and Japan. Meanwhile, he made his debut at the Royal Opera House in Cavalli's La Calisto and at La Scala in Káťa Kabanová as Tichon under John Eliot Gardiner and Ariadne auf Naxos under Jeffrey Tate.

Other engagements since 2006 included guest performances in Zürich (first under J. E. Gardiner in "L'Etoile"/Chabrier and later under Chr. Von Dohnanyi as "Tanzmeister" in “Ariadne auf Naxos”; at Bavarian State Opera Munich, he appeared in the wolrdcreation of "Alice in Wonderland" by Unsuk Chin, as “Monsieur Triquet” in Kr. Warlikowski’s production "Onegin", in “Idomeneo” and “Ariadne auf Naxos” all under the direction of Kent Nagano and Bertrand de Billy; at Teatro Real de Madrid “Katia Kabanova/Tichon” under Jiri Belohlavek, at De Nederlandse Operain the “Affaire Makropulos/as Vitek” under Yannick Nézet-Séguin and at Gran Teatro del Liceu, Barcelona in Monteverdi's "Poppea" under Harry Bicket.