Christopher Ainslie
Christopher Ainslie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc23502e-2669-4fbc-a047-df75999500a0
Christopher Ainslie Tracks
Sort by
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Artaxerxes (Overture)
Conductor
Last played on
Agrippina: Recit + Voi ch'udite
George Frideric Handel
Agrippina: Recit + Voi ch'udite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Agrippina: Recit + Voi ch'udite
Performer
Last played on
Agrippina: Tacerò pur che fedele
George Frideric Handel
Agrippina: Tacerò pur che fedele
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Agrippina: Tacerò pur che fedele
Performer
Last played on
Caro! Bella! Piu' amabile belta (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Caro! Bella! Piu' amabile belta (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Caro! Bella! Piu' amabile belta (Giulio Cesare)
Last played on
Va' tacito e nascosto (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Va' tacito e nascosto (Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Va' tacito e nascosto (Giulio Cesare)
Performer
Last played on
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D, BWV.243
Last played on
Back to artist