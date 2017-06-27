Ray BrownAustralian singer
Ray Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc20dbcc-c572-4914-955c-6daf56fe7e4e
Ray Brown Tracks
Sort by
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
Oscar Peterson
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
Last played on
My Father's Hand
Andy Billups & Ray Brown
My Father's Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Father's Hand
Performer
Last played on
Ray Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist