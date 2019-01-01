Agust DBorn 9 March 1993
Min Yoon-gi (Hangul: 민윤기; born March 9, 1993), better known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016 he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 70 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's "Wine", which won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.
