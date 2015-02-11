The Four Owls are a British hip hop group established in 2011. Currently formed of record label High Focus founder Fliptrix (Big Owl), Verb T (Bird T), BVA (Rusty Take-Off) and Leaf Dog (Deformed Wing), they are regarded[by whom?] as a driving force of the United Kingdom's hip hop underground. The group released their debut studio album Nature's Greatest Mystery in 2011 and their second studio album Natural Order in 2015. The latter contains the track 'Think Twice', produced by DJ Premier.