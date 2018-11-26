FflapsFormed 1987. Disbanded 1992
Fflaps
1987
Fflaps Biography (Wikipedia)
Fflaps were a Welsh post-punk group in the late 1980s and early 1990s, formed in Bangor. The band comprised vocalist and guitarist Ann Matthews, bassist Alan Holmes and drummer Jonny Evans. Between their formation in 1987 and split in 1992, they released three albums and an EP, recorded two Peel Sessions (in 1988 and 1990), and toured Europe extensively. The band's songs were in the Welsh language.
Matthews and Holmes later formed Ectogram.
Fflaps Tracks
Rhowch Hi I'r Belgwyr
Rhowch Hi I'r Belgwyr
Cariad A Rhamant
Cariad A Rhamant
Dilyn Dylan
Dilyn Dylan
Rhowch Hi I'r Belgwyr (Peel Session)
Y Dyn Blin
Y Dyn Blin
Chwildroi'n Gam
Chwildroi'n Gam
Ebargofiant
Ebargofiant
Crebachu
Crebachu
Synfyfyriol
Synfyfyriol
Llaw
Llaw
Llosg Llech (Slate Burn) (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1988)
Y Dyn Bun (The Grumpy Man) (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1988)
Pethau Piws (Purple Things) (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1988)
Blodyn Tatws (Potato Flower) (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 1988)
