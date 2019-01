Gianmaria Testa (17 October 1958 – 30 March 2016) was an Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Testa begun musical performances in 1990 and in the early 1990s, he won two consecutive top prizes at the Recanati Festival. His first album "Montgolfieres" was issued in 1995 in a collaboration between the French Label Bleu and Harmonia Mundi. Throughout his musical career, Testa continued to work as a station master at the train station in Cuneo, Italy. He sang exclusively in Italian and his music bear resemblance to folk, jazz and world music.