Rock GoddessFormed 1981
Rock Goddess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc165da5-0829-461c-8521-5fbf12cdcf10
Rock Goddess Biography (Wikipedia)
Rock Goddess are an English all-female heavy metal band formed in Wandsworth, South London, in 1977 by sisters Jody Turner and Julie Turner.
The band were initially active during the new wave of British heavy metal musical movement, releasing two singles that entered the Top 75 charts in the UK. The band had a cult following throughout the 1980s and reformed in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rock Goddess Tracks
Sort by
Back To You (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
Rock Goddess
Back To You (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be Betrayed (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
Rock Goddess
To Be Betrayed (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Love Lingers Still (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
Rock Goddess
The Love Lingers Still (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Your Love Away (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
Rock Goddess
Take Your Love Away (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satisfied Then Crucified (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
Rock Goddess
Satisfied Then Crucified (Radio 1 Session, 5th Nov 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
8
Mar
2019
Rock Goddess, Dirty Thrills and Cats In Space
Thekla, Bristol, UK
9
Mar
2019
Rock Goddess, Dirty Thrills and Cats In Space
O2 Institute3, Birmingham, UK
14
Mar
2019
Rock Goddess, Dirty Thrills and Cats In Space
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
15
Mar
2019
Rock Goddess, Dirty Thrills and Cats In Space
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
16
Mar
2019
Rock Goddess, Cats In Space and Dirty Thrills
The Garage, London, UK
Rock Goddess Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist