Tubeway Army
Formed 1977. Disbanded 1979
Tubeway Army
1977
Tubeway Army Biography (Wikipedia)
Tubeway Army were a London-based new wave and electronic band led by lead singer Gary Numan. They were the first band of the electronic era to have a synthesiser-based number-one hit, with their single "Are 'Friends' Electric?" and its parent album Replicas both topping the UK charts in mid-1979. After its release, Numan opted to drop the Tubeway Army name and release music under his own name as he was the sole songwriter, producer and public face of the band, but he retained the musicians from Tubeway Army as his backing band.
Tubeway Army Tracks
Are Friends Electric
Tubeway Army
Are Friends Electric
Are Friends Electric
Are Friends Electric?
Tubeway Army
Are Friends Electric?
Are Friends Electric?
Down In The Park
Tubeway Army
Down In The Park
Down In The Park
Me! I Disconnect From You
Tubeway Army
Me! I Disconnect From You
Me! I Disconnect From You
