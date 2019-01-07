Art Garfunkel
1941-11-05
Art Garfunkel Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Ira Garfunkel (born November 5, 1941) is an American singer, poet, math teacher, and actor. He is best known for his partnership with Paul Simon in the folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel.
Highlights of his solo music career include a top 10 hit, three top 20 hits, six top 40 hits, 14 Adult Contemporary top 30 singles, five Adult Contemporary number ones, two UK number ones and a People's Choice Award. Through his solo and collaborative work, Garfunkel has earned eight Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1990, he and Simon were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Garfunkel was considered the #86 best singer in the world, by Rolling Stone magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Art Garfunkel Performances & Interviews
- Art Garfunkel nominated for the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157v16.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0157v16.jpg2013-02-18T14:45:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Sheila Jessiman in Stenhousemuir, Scotland nominates Art Garfunkel for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0157v1k
Art Garfunkel nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Art Garfunkel
West Heaton Bowling, Tennis & Squash Club, Manchester, UK
8
Feb
2019
Art Garfunkel
Spring Bank Arts Centre, Manchester, UK
6
Apr
2019
Art Garfunkel
New Theatre Oxford, Oxford, UK
7
Apr
2019
Art Garfunkel
Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK
9
Apr
2019
Art Garfunkel
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
