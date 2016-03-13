The Company of SnakesFormed 1998. Disbanded 2004
The Company of Snakes
1998
The Company of Snakes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Company of Snakes were an English rock band formed in 1998, by former members of the English rock band Whitesnake who were also members of The Snakes. They released two albums before morphing into M3 during 2004.
The Company of Snakes Tracks
Here I Go Again
The Company of Snakes
Here I Go Again
Here I Go Again
