Richard Cheese
Born 27 November 1965
Richard Cheese
1965-11-27
Richard Cheese Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine is a cover band and comedy act, performing popular songs in a lounge/swing style, reminiscent of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Tony Bennett. Lounge singer Richard Cheese is a character created and portrayed by Los Angeles-based actor/comedian Mark Jonathan Davis.
Richard Cheese Tracks
Enter Sandman
Richard Cheese
Enter Sandman
Enter Sandman
Last played on
Baby Got Back
Richard Cheese
Baby Got Back
Baby Got Back
Last played on
Down With The Sickness (Disturbed cover)
Richard Cheese
Down With The Sickness (Disturbed cover)
Darth Vader Theme
Richard Cheese
Darth Vader Theme
Darth Vader Theme
Last played on
Airbag
Richard Cheese
Airbag
Airbag
Last played on
Yellow
Richard Cheese
Yellow
Yellow
Last played on
