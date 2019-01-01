Platinum BlondeFormed 1982
Platinum Blonde
1982
Platinum Blonde Biography
Platinum Blonde is a Canadian rock band formed in Toronto in 1980. At the beginning of its most commercially successful period in the mid-to late 1980s, the band consisted of Mark Holmes (Mansfield, England) on vocals and bass, Sergio Galli on guitar and Chris Steffler on drums. Scottish musician Kenny MacLean joined the group as bassist in 1985, freeing Holmes from bass duties.
