1963-01-07
Clinton Darryl "Clint" Mansell (born 7 January 1963) is an English musician, composer, and former lead singer of the band Pop Will Eat Itself. He has written film scores for several films and television episodes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Clint Mansell: Key of Life with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h7cks.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h7cks.jpg2013-09-22T08:30:00.000ZExtended interview with Clint Mansell (PWEI / Golden Globe winning film composer).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01h7cn0
Clint Mansell: Key of Life with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
