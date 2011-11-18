PurGerman pop band. Formed 1975
Pur
1975
Pur Biography (Wikipedia)
Pur is a German pop band from Bietigheim-Bissingen.
Pur Tracks
Aon Phog Ghraidh
Aon Phog Ghraidh
Cagaran Gaolach (The Highland Balou)
Cagaran Gaolach (The Highland Balou)
My Heart's In The Highlands
My Heart's In The Highlands
Fhathast na mo Dhuisg
Fhathast na mo Dhuisg
The Highland Widow's Lament
The Highland Widow's Lament
Truis Na H Oisgean
Truis Na H Oisgean
Aon Phog Ghraidh (Ae Fond Kiss)
Aon Phog Ghraidh (Ae Fond Kiss)
Cagaran Gaolach
Cagaran Gaolach
Chan eil ach Cùram air gach Laimh
Chan eil ach Cùram air gach Laimh
I'm o'er Young Tae Marry Yet
Aon phog graidh
Aon phog graidh
My Heart's In The Highlands
My Heart's In The Highlands
