OkasianKorean emcee. Born 11 March 1987
Okasian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbff099f-d707-4501-9730-6a118390715c
Okasian Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Ji-yong (Hangul: 김지용; also known as Alexander Kim; born March 11, 1987), better known by his stage name Okasian (Hangul: 오케이션), is a Korean-American rapper and singer. He released his debut album, Boarding Procedures, on December 6, 2012. In May 2017, Okasian joined YG Entertainment's sub-label, THE BLACK LABEL
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Okasian Tracks
Sort by
It's G Ma (Fawks Flip) (feat. JayAllDay, Loota, Okasian & KOHH)
Keith Ape
It's G Ma (Fawks Flip) (feat. JayAllDay, Loota, Okasian & KOHH)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's G Ma (Fawks Flip) (feat. JayAllDay, Loota, Okasian & KOHH)
Last played on
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
Okasian
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1,000,000 (Kim Lee Remix) (feat. G-Dragon, C.L & BewhY)
Last played on
Back to artist