Kim Ji-yong (Hangul: 김지용; also known as Alexander Kim; born March 11, 1987), better known by his stage name Okasian (Hangul: 오케이션), is a Korean-American rapper and singer. He released his debut album, Boarding Procedures, on December 6, 2012. In May 2017, Okasian joined YG Entertainment's sub-label, THE BLACK LABEL