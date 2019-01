Cheap Time is a Nashville, Tennessee based garage rock band fronted by Jeffrey Novak. The band, which formed in 2006, has toured with Jay Reatard, Yo La Tengo, Guitar Wolf, and Mudhoney. They have released seven 7" singles, and four studio albums on In The Red Records. Cheap Time (2008), Fantastic Explanations (2010), Wallpaper Music (2012), and Exit Smiles (2013).

