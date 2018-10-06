The Southside Movement was an American soul and funk musical group from Chicago, Illinois. Composed of vocalist Melvin Moore, guitarist Bobby Pointer June 19,1945 - Dec 26,2016, keyboardist Morris Beeks, bassist Ronald Simmons, drummer Willie Hayes, alto saxophonist Milton Johnson, trumpeter Stephen Hawkins, and trombonist Bill McFarland, the group began as the backing band for the soul duo Simtec & Wylie. Southside Movement issued their self-titled debut album on the Wand record label in 1973; it included the Top 20 US Billboard R&B chart hit, "I've Been Watching You". Their second album, Movin’ appeared in 1974, which provided another breakbeat favorite in the track "Save the World".

In 1975, the group released their last album Moving South, and despite some success, the Southside Movement disbanded that year.