Terry Lightfoot Born 21 May 1935. Died 15 March 2013
Terry Lightfoot
1935-05-21
Terry Lightfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Lightfoot (21 May 1935 – 15 March 2013) was a British jazz clarinettist and bandleader, and together with Chris Barber, Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball was one of the leading members of the trad jazz generation of British jazzmen.
Terry Lightfoot Tracks
King Kong
Terry Lightfoot
King Kong
King Kong
Last played on
Its A Long Way To Tipperary
Terry Lightfoot
Its A Long Way To Tipperary
Its A Long Way To Tipperary
Last played on
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Terry Lightfoot
You Always Hurt The One You Love
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Last played on
Madeira
Terry Lightfoot
Madeira
Madeira
Last played on
Dippermouth Blues
Terry Lightfoot
Dippermouth Blues
Dippermouth Blues
Last played on
Mahogany Hall Blues
Terry Lightfoot
Mahogany Hall Blues
Mahogany Hall Blues
Last played on
There is a Tavern in the Town
Terry Lightfoot
There is a Tavern in the Town
Old Fashioned Love
Terry Lightfoot
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
Fish Seller
Terry Lightfoot
Fish Seller
Fish Seller
Last played on
At the Woodchopper's Ball
Terry Lightfoot
At the Woodchopper's Ball
At the Woodchopper's Ball
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Terry Lightfoot
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Tavern In The Town
Terry Lightfoot
Tavern In The Town
Tavern In The Town
Last played on
South
Terry Lightfoot
South
South
Last played on
I Wish I Was In Preoria
Terry Lightfoot
I Wish I Was In Preoria
I Wish I Was In Preoria
Last played on
True Love
Terry Lightfoot
True Love
True Love
Last played on
Marytland My Maryland
Terry Lightfoot
Marytland My Maryland
Marytland My Maryland
Last played on
Panama
Terry Lightfoot
Panama
Panama
Last played on
Give Me A Kiss To Build A Dream On
Terry Lightfoot
Give Me A Kiss To Build A Dream On
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans?
Terry Lightfoot
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans?
Lotus Blossom
Terry Lightfoot
Lotus Blossom
Lotus Blossom
Last played on
Ole Miss Rag
Terry Lightfoot
Ole Miss Rag
Ole Miss Rag
Last played on
Doctor Jazz
Terry Lightfoot
Doctor Jazz
Doctor Jazz
Last played on
Tin Roof Blues
Terry Lightfoot
Tin Roof Blues
Tin Roof Blues
Last played on
Oh Didn't He Ramble
Terry Lightfoot
Oh Didn't He Ramble
Oh Didn't He Ramble
Last played on
