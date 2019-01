Byron Berline (born July 6, 1944) is an American fiddle player. He is widely recognized as one of the world's premier fiddle players[citation needed], known for his ability to play almost any style within the vast American tradition—from old-time to ragtime, bluegrass, Cajun, country, rock, and beyond.

