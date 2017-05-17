Little SeaFormed 2013
Little Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbf913d9-a2dd-410f-9a13-1adc2bd4eaa2
Little Sea Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Sea were an Australian pop-rock band formed in late 2013, signed to Sony Music Australia. Based in Sydney, Australia, the band consisted of Andy Butler (lead vocals, guitar), Oliver Kirby (guitar), Dylan Clark (bass, piano), and Leighton Cauchi (drums). The Band have three extended plays, 'Wake the Sun' (2014), 'With You, Without You' (2015), and 'On Loop' (2016). Little Sea were managed by Luke Girgis of Be Like Children.
They separated on September 26, 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Sea Tracks
Sort by
Blessings (Riot Ten Hype or Die Trap Remix) (feat. Drake & Little Sea)
Big Sean
Blessings (Riot Ten Hype or Die Trap Remix) (feat. Drake & Little Sea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pz.jpglink
Blessings (Riot Ten Hype or Die Trap Remix) (feat. Drake & Little Sea)
Last played on
Back to artist