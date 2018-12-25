Karl GoldmarkBorn 18 May 1830. Died 2 January 1914
Karl Goldmark
1830-05-18
Karl Goldmark Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Goldmark (born Károly Goldmark, Keszthely, May 18, 1830 – Vienna, January 2, 1915) was a Hungarian-born Viennese composer.
Karl Goldmark Tracks
Ein Wintermarchen [A winter's tale] (Overture)
Ein Wintermarchen [A winter's tale] (Overture)
Orchestra
Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba
Night and festal music - prelude to act II from the opera Die Konigin von Saba
In Italien - overture Op 49
In Italien - overture Op 49
Orchestra
Scherzo in A Major, Op. 45
Scherzo in A Major, Op. 45
Scherzo in E Minor, Op. 19
Scherzo in E Minor, Op. 19
Merlin: Prelude
Merlin: Prelude
String Quartet in B flat major, Op 8
String Quartet in B flat major, Op 8
Scherzo for orchestra in E minor (Op.19)
Scherzo for orchestra in E minor (Op.19)
Orchestra
Conductor
In the Garden (Rustic Wedding Symphony - 4th mvt)
In the Garden (Rustic Wedding Symphony - 4th mvt)
Sakuntala - Overture, Op.13
Sakuntala - Overture, Op.13
Im Frühling - Overture, Op 36
Im Frühling - Overture, Op 36
Im Fruhling (In the Spring): overture (Op.36)
Im Fruhling (In the Spring): overture (Op.36)
Conductor
Night on the lake with moonlight (Op.52 No.5)
Night on the lake with moonlight (Op.52 No.5)
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto
Violin Concerto No.1 in A minor, Op.28
Violin Concerto No.1 in A minor, Op.28
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Magische Töne, berauschender Duft (Die Königin von Saba)
Magische Töne, berauschender Duft (Die Königin von Saba)
Conductor
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 28
Nathan Milstein
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, Op 28
Symphony No. 1 in E flat major, Op. 26 (Rustic Wedding); No.5. Tanz (Dance): Finale
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Symphony No. 1 in E flat major, Op. 26 (Rustic Wedding); No.5. Tanz (Dance): Finale
Karl Goldmark Links
