StarshipContinuation of Jefferson Starship. Formed 1984. Disbanded 1988
Starship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5kp.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbf445c0-11ae-4d3e-af1a-c6e2783e447c
Starship Biography (Wikipedia)
Starship is an American rock band. Initially a continuation of Jefferson Starship, it underwent a change in musical direction, the subsequent loss of key Jefferson Starship personnel, and a lawsuit settlement that led to a name change.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Starship Tracks
Sort by
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
Starship
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gb745.jpglink
We Built This City (DJ version)
Starship
We Built This City (DJ version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kp.jpglink
We Built This City (DJ version)
Last played on
We Built This City
Starship
We Built This City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw70l.jpglink
We Built This City
Last played on
Latest Starship News
Starship Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist